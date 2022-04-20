St. Martinville residents can begin casting their votes for the April 30 general election this week as early voting kicks off in the area.
Early voting began last Saturday and continues until this coming Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Those who wish to early vote can do so in person by going to the St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters office or other designated locations.
St. Martinville residents will be casting a vote for mayor during the April 30 election. After March’s primary election with several candidates, incumbent Mayor Melinda Mitchell will be facing off against former St. Martin Parish Councilman Jason Willis for the position.
The final results of the March 29 election showed Willis garnering 44% of the vote, or 835 residents who voted for the candidate. Mitchell, who is seeking a second term in office, came in second with 33% of the vote, or 624 voters casting a ballot in her favor. Unofficial voter turnout was 45.2%.
Other races include a District 4 election that will be filled by a new candidate following the departure of City Councilman Juma Johnson after he chose not to seek re-election.
Janise Anthony and James “Lil Jimmy” Charles are the two candidates for the election. During the March 29 election, Anthony finished with 33% of the vote, while Charles finished with 29%.
District 5 will also see a new city councilperson representing the district after Councilman Edmond Joseph did not offer a re-election bid.
Florita “Flo” Chatman and Leander “Cush” Williams are the two candidates on the ballot for the District 5 seat. Chapman had garnered 41% of the vote, while Williams came in second with 29% during the March 29 election.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, Voters are encouraged to use Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, election day voting sites, or view their sample ballot.
GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is available at any time and can be located by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting “Elections and Voting” on sos.la.gov.