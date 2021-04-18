Early voting for tax renewal closes with 447 votes cast

For all the arguments heard over the access to early voting in recent months, it does not seem to be an issue for voters in the city of New Iberia.
The early voting period for the upcoming recreation and parks tax renewal in the city closed Saturday with 20 voters casting their ballots in person and one being mailed in.
That brings to 116 the total number of in-person votes cast, along with 331 mail-in ballots received during the early voting period.
Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard said that there are still mail-in ballots that could be returned and counted prior to election day on April 24.
“Voters still have until Friday, April 23, to turn in their voted ballot,” Blanchard said. “It can be hand delivered to my office.”
For comparison purposes, there were 19,267 registered voters in the New Iberia City limits as of the Nov. 3 election. The current early voting total of 447 ballots cast equals 2.3 percent of the registered voters.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The only item on the ballot in Iberia Parish is for city of New Iberia voters only to determine whether or not they want to renew the city’s recreation and park tax.