Early voting for Dec. 5 runoff to begin today

Just when you thought election season was over, you realize it isn’t. Not quite yet, at least.
Today marks the opening of the early voting period for the Dec. 5 runoff election.
In Iberia Parish, there are a few unresolved races that are on the ballot. In the city of New Iberia, there is a runoff for the Mayor Pro Tem seat between Ricky Gonspoulin and David Merrill, as well as a runoff for City Marshal between incumbent Tony Miguez and challenger Corey Porter.
Across the Teche Area, voters will be selecting new judges in two divisions of the 16th Judicial District Court. In Division F, New Iberia attorney Natalie Broussard is facing off against 16th JDC Assistant District Attorney Anthony “Tony” Saleme. In the Division H race, prosecutor Roger P. Hamilton faces New Iberia attorney Alicia Johnson Butler.
There is also an opening on the Republican Central Committee to be filled.
Another item on the ballot is a constitutional amendment that would allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors.
Early voting runs every day through Saturday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 due to the state observed holiday for Thanksgiving and Acadian Day.