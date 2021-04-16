Early voting continues on tax renewal for NI parks & recreation

Early voting continues in New Iberia for a single proposition that is on the ballot for the April 24 election.
City residents will be voting for a tax renewal for the New Iberia Parks and Recreation Department during the election. The renewal would levy a 2.96 mills property tax for a period of 10 years, and is expected to generate an estimated $615,000 in revenue for the department annually.
The tax renewal was approved for the ballot by the New Iberia City Council, with Mayor Freddie DeCourt saying that the proposition was put up to the voters earlier than scheduled in order to be as prepared as possible.
“We’re doing it one year early, it fits with our strategy of getting our finances where they need to be,” DeCourt said at a recent council meeting. I feel putting it up early is good, we have seen instances in surrounding communities where people didn’t’ renew an existing tax, and if that didn’t happen it would hurt the park in an adverse way.”
The mayor stressed that it was not a new tax, but merely a 10-year renewal for the funding source to continue for the parks program.
DeCourt added that the city government and the city council have been making improvements to the parks system recently, including work on the roofs of the community centers at West End Park and New Iberia City Park.
“The council has greatly helped in making improvements to our parks, but if we take away the base funding that train stops,” he said.
Early voting for the tax proposition began last Saturday, and will continue until this coming Saturday.
With reported numbers up until Wednesday, the Iberia Registrar of Voters reported that 191 votes have been cast so far for the tax proposition, including mail in votes.
Early voting will continue today and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.To early vote, you can mail-in a ballot or simply head to the Iberia Registrar of Voters on the first floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office recommends GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is available by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.