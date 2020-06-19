Early voting begins Saturday for presidential primary

After a months-long delay due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana voters will have a chance to begin early voting this weekend in the state’s presidential primary.
The election, originally scheduled for April 4, was pushed back to July 11. Instead of running for one week as usual, the early voting period has been extended to 13 days, with early voting places across the Teche Area open every day except Sunday, including the July 4 holiday, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
As part of the state’s Emergency Election Plan, voters are encouraged to wear face masks when voting.
Strict social distancing guidelines will be enforced in waiting areas and while voting.
Hand sanitizer will be provided for voters at polling places and must be used before entering the
office and voting space.
Additionally, Registrar of Voter employees will wear personal protective equipment to keep voters — and themselves — safe.
For more information, voters can contact their parish Registrar of Voters Office.