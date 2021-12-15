Early sales of Jeanerette ornament deemed a success

The first in a series of Christmas ornaments to help promote a feeling of pride and nostalgia in Jeanerette features the historic LeJeune’s Bakery building on Main Street. The Jeanerette Historic Preservation Committee is selling the ornaments for $15 apiece, plus postage if needed, to promote the integrity of the town’s Historic District.
The newly-organized Jeanerette Historic Preservation Commission has designed and produced a one-of-a-kind, first of a series ornament to help promote the city’s history and civic pride.
The Christmas ornament features a design of the LeJeune’s Bakery building, one of the oldest still standing and actively operating, on Main Street in Jeanerette. The iconic building has been in the same location since 1884. It has been listed by the National Register of Historic Places.
“Sales of the first in a series of historic Jeanerette ornaments have been so brisk that we’ve had to reorder three times,” said Julaine Schexnayder, project chairman. “It’s been hard to keep up with the orders we’ve received both locally and from all across the country.”
The goal of the project has been to bring a feeling of pride and nostalgia to our small town along with an awareness of its Main Street history. It is produced by the Jeanerette Historic Preservation Commission, an entity of the Jeanerette City Council. Proceeds will be used to promote the integrity of the Historic District which is comprised of several blocks of Main Street.
“More than that, (the ornament) brings to mind the flavors and aromas of freshly-baked French bread coming from that building that many remember since childhood,” Commission President Reed Boudreaux said. “There is strong emotional appeal.”
The gift-boxed ornaments are available for $15 each, plus postage where needed, or from members of the commission, including Schexnayder, Boudreaux, Butch Bourgeois, Carl A. Rener, Savitre Collins, Sydney Bourgeois, Laura Brown, Gary Colden and Ronald Sovine.
Local delivery is available. Contact Raven Schexnayder at ravenlouise@gmail.com or Julaine Deare Schexnayder at julainehome@cox.net or 337-365-7667 to place an order. Once current supplies are gone, future orders will be processed after Jan. 1.