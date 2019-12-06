It was a day to remember in Lagniappe Village Thursday morning as scores of people spent the early morning hours camping out before the grand opening of New Iberia’s very own Chick-fil-A.
The parking lot of New Iberia’s new restaurant chain was full of tents, chairs and good times as people laughed and joked as they excitedly awaited the doors to open at 6 a.m.
The campers were woken at 4:30 a.m. for a bathroom break before they lined up to receive their year supply of Chick-fil-A around 5:45 a.m.
Chick-fil-A Communications Director Jill Kemp said the Chick-fil-A cow led the campers across the red carpet to the ringing of cowbells as operator Austin Milke awarded each with a card loaded with a year’s supply of Chick-fil-A.
“We had about 99 people show up,” Milke said after the doors had opened. “It’s been a great day.”
Milke, who grew up 30 minutes away in Lafayette, was first introduced to Chick-fil-A as a child at the Mall of Acadiana, Lafayette’s first location. While playing football at the U.S. Naval Academy and traveling to away games, the team’s airplane meal was always Chick-fil-A.
According to a prepared statement, after graduating with a bachelor’s in engineering, Milke quickly realized his dream was to become an entrepreneur and a restauranteur. His journey to becoming a Chick-fil-A operator was cemented when he attended a Service Academy Career Conference and encountered a former Navy football teammates who encouraged Milke to look into Chick-fil-A.
With no restaurant experience, he pursued a career in 2015 with the chain and after a two-year application process, was named Operator of the Deerbrook Mall restaurant in Humble, Texas.
At 9 a.m., the ribbon cutting ceremony for the restaurant chain took place, with live marching band music and the Iberia Veterans Association placing the flag on the flagpole.
Local officials like Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle were present for the event, as well as others just curious about the historic day for food options in New Iberia.
All the while, cars lined up in the drive-through to get their first batch of chicken sandwiches.
The opening of Chick-fil-A has been one of the most talked about business developments for local residents. The opening of a Rouses Grocery, which occurred earlier this year, was the other major development of 2019.
The two well-respected businesses setting up shop in New Iberia has led to a sense of economic revival among many in town, as well as the hope that more is on the way.
“We’re very excited,” Milke said.