The crowd was a little smaller at Quarter Tavern Thursday morning than it was in the pre-dawn hours Monday, but the energy was just as strong.
Jean Oliva was ready. Sporting a red, white and blue tinsel wig, Morgann LeLeux Romero’s grandmother was already setting the table outside Quarter Tavern in New Iberia. She was carrying new signs she had made, one in each hand complete with flashing fiberoptic lights, as she got ready to cheer on her granddaughter in the Olympic pole vault finals.
“I made these last night,” she said, proud of her handiwork. Next to her Morgann’s nanny, Crystal Oliva Gautreau, was chatting with other Morgann fans as they waited for the finals to begin.
The crowd grew as the athletes made their appearance on the multiple screens hung around the perimeter of the outdoor patio. LeLeux Romero, who was in the 11th spot in the rotation, received a round of wild applause as she appeared, the applause rising as she made a quick little dance move before bouncing out of camera shot.
Unfortunately, the morning was not to be a victorious one. The first vault was set for 4.55 meters. Only five of the 15 competitors cleared it on the first pass.
The second pass saw several others clear the bar, but LeLeux Romero was not among them. The crowd was subdued, but still hopeful as the third pass came around.
LeLeux Romero’s teammate, Katie Nageotte, made the run just before her and cleared the bar, moving on to the second round.
Then it was Morgann’s turn. She focused, sizing up the approach to the box, then shifting her gaze to the tip of her pole as she started her run.
But it was not to be. She clipped the bar, bringing it down as she fell to the mat.
“I’m sad, but I am proud of her,” Gautreau said. “This is a big accomplishment just to get there (to the Olympic Games).”
Still, she said she could tell her niece was not pleased with her showing.
“Oh, I can tell she is not happy,” she said. “I could see it in her face. I saw her in the stands and could read her lips, saying ‘I’m sorry.’”
The upside of it all is that LeLeux Romero can now return home to her family and friends with a new accomplishment under her belt.
“She is homesick,” Gautreau said. “When we talk to her at night, you can tell she is ready to come home.”
LeLeux Romero later posted on Facebook that she was grateful for the support from everyone back home.
“Heavy heavy heart tonight. I think I fought so hard this year to get to this point and while my mind was ready…physically I had nothing left to give,” she posted. “I think the old me is fighting the new me in competition when it comes to technique. And while I hate sooo much how this all ended…I think much needed rest and a restart to a new year will be the recipe I need to succeed. I gave it all I had with every ounce of my heart and while it’ll take some time to gather myself…I am still very grateful for the opportunity to compete at the Olympics for the USA. I’m so sorry to all my supporters for the hard disappointment. While there may or may not be another Olympics in my future I do plan for sure to give this thing another year and re-represent with a more experienced way. I want to congratulate my teammate on a well deserved Gold Medal Finish Katie Nageotte Pole Vault You are truly an inspiration and deserve this moment 110%. And to everyone at home sending me love and support! I seriously can’t thank you all enough! I wish with all my heart I could have made you all so damn proud. But through it all you stood by my side and cheered me on and I cannot thank y’all enough! It truly means everything. This is not over I will be back better than before”
Her father, Shane LeLeux, who accompanied her to Japan as her coach, also thanked everyone who’s shown support for his daughter’s Olympic efforts, and of his pride in her, via a Facebook post.
“Well that is the vault!!! Want to thank everyone for the out pouring of support,” he posted. “We arrived here hurt with an Achilles problem and honestly did not think we would make it to finals.. We have been on a regime of total rehab.. It is not conducive to jump high, but this Kid fought thru to make it to finals.. As your dad I can honestly say you are my hero .. You pull yourself and willed it!!! You were determined to make this special.. As your Coach you are my true Champion!! Hold your head high and we will get healed and look out world!!! Iberia there are way to many to thank and please take this to the bank.. we love and appreciate everyone and the support we got for this journey.. I can’t wait to get home !!! Tokyeaux Meaux 202one!!!”