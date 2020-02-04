LOREAUVILLE — Mardi Gras came early to Loreauville this year with the inaugural Mardi Gras at the Old School event Saturday night.
The event, which took place at the old Loreauville Elementary School that was recently converted into an event center, saw the Loreauville community turn out for food, fun and plenty of entertainment to last the whole night through.
“It was a great time,” Mayor Brad Clifton said. “The food was good and everybody enjoyed the music.”
Anthony and the JM Orchestra provided music with a DJ in between sets while event-goers made small talk, danced and “passed a good time.”
The event was put on by the Loreauville Community Project, whose mission is to support other community-oriented organizations, families and a great quality of life desired by all.
The attire for the event was dressy casual, and the Mardi Gras flair was evident at the venue. Traditionally, Loreauville holds a Mardi Gras parade during the holiday, and the affair was an attempt to add more diversity for the holiday season for Loreauville residents.
The adults-only event included a cash bar along with the other entertainment provided for the evening.
The next Mardi Gras Loreauville event will be the Courir de Mardi Gras, which takes place Fat Tuesday — Feb. 25 — at Loreauville Park.