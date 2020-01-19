A New Iberia city councilwoman was arrested early Saturday on driving while intoxicated charges as well as other charges and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
According to jail records, Natalie Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated-child endangerment, proper control of vehicle, renewal of registration and resisting an officer.
Lopez, who is currently in her last term in office as District 1 councilwoman for the city of New Iberia, was out of the jail by Saturday. Records showed a $2,500 bond for the DWI charge.
During a short, emotional telephone interview Saturday night, Lopez said her family was supporting her.
“My family has my back and that’s all that matters,” she said.