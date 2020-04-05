Duplicate entries lead to some lowering of numbers

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana grew by more than 2,000 cases between Friday and Saturday, with an additional 39 deaths reported as well.
But issues involving some commercial labs duplicating entries have caused case numbers in several parishes to decrease.
“We added up the numbers and they match on the main tab and the parish-by-parish listing,” the department spokesman said in an email. “That said, commercial lab reports included a duplication of data. This impacted Acadia, Avoyelles, Concordia, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. Our data has been corrected and the information reflected on the dashboard at this time is accurate. Our goal is to be as accurate and transparent as possible.”
The Louisiana Department of Health daily update Saturday showed the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 12,496, a rise of 2,199 from Friday’s total of 10,297 — a 21 percent increase. The number of recorded deaths sat at 409, an increase of 39, or 11 percent.
According to an LDH spokesperson, the numbers on the departments website have been corrected. For example, in Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases dropped Saturday to 68, down 10 from the 78 reported Friday. The death toll from COVID-19 related deaths remained at three.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases drop from 69 to 64, but the addition of two COVID-19-attributed deaths, for a total of five.
In St. Mary Parish, however, the number of cases rose from 47 on Friday to 65 in Saturday’s report, a 38 percent increase in 24 hours. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths in the parish as of Friday.
Lafayette Parish saw a decrease of 47 cases, from the 276 reported Friday to 229 on Saturday. The parish saw an increase to four deaths from COVID-19.
New Orleans is at 3,966 cases, up from 3,476 on Friday. The parish logged five additional deaths overnight, climbing to 153. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen 21 percent to 3,008 from 2,495 on Friday, with 95 deaths.
Even as the validity of the testing numbers comes under scrutiny, LDH is pulling back on some of the information it is releasing to the public.
According to the LDH update Friday afternoon, COVID-19 cases have been reported in 61 of the 436 nursing homes and long-term living facilities in Louisiana. But the department will no longer publish which homes are host to clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Instead, it will update the raw number of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, the number of nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among those residents. Updates will be given only two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
As of Friday, 261 patients have been reported to have COVID-19, with 60 deaths reported among home residents. In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to the Department of Health.
The state has also been very close-lipped about the specifics of where positive case identifications or deaths have occurred, listing each only by parish. Other states, like Texas, have listed the number of positive case reports and the number of deaths by municipality, making for a much more detailed picture of how COVID-19 is growing in a community.
Even with the other administrative adjustments to its data, LDH’s number of hospitalized patients statewide continued to grow. Currently there are 1,726 patients in hospital beds across the state, with 571 of them requiring ventilators to breathe, an increase of 28. That is up from 1,707 patients, 535 on ventilators Friday.
State officials said last week they expect the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by Sunday and hospital beds by April 12.
The state health department has added a section to its report tracking the number of hospital beds, ventilators and intensive care beds available in each region. None are at capacity yet, but the state is expected to hit its maximum resource demand late next week.
In LDH Region IV, for example, there are 130 occupied ICU beds as of Saturday, with 34 available. Region IV encompasses Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Projections from a team at Washington State University show the state hitting its peak resource use on April 10, with its peak deaths coming on April 12, with 85 dead that day.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 4,194 tests as of Saturday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 54,304 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose Saturday to 2,628 — including 53 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 2,313 with 28 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 2,234 cases reported and 67 deaths. The 70 and above group case count rose to 2,046 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 245 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 1,989 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 12 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 1,197 cases and three reported deaths. The under 18 group has 89 cases total, with one death reported.
Women continue to make up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state. Men make up 40 percent, with 5 percent listed as unknown or other.