The New Iberia City Council will only have a single agenda item to vote on for Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will vote to approve to adopt an ordinance requiring commercial storage units to provide a dumpster at their business.
The ordinance was introduced and unanimously approved at a council meeting earlier this month.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the ordinance came about as a result of commercial storage units in the city having waste problems.
“There’s a problem with units getting cleaned out and piles of rubble,” DeCourt said. “Since it’s their business they need to have a dumpster.”
A brief discussion was held at that meeting to add apartment complexes to the ordinance, due to several council members saying that many complexes in the city have trash overflow issues.
DeCourt responded by saying that an apartment ordinance should be a separate issue.
“What we’re talking about is commercial storage units, that’s what we’re trying to affect here,” he said. “People leave things behind, they get cleaned out, people clean out their own things and grace us with a lot of stuff.”
In other business, the council will hear a virtual presentation from Westgate High School students for the Next Era Program.
The council will also hear from minister Sherry Guidry, who will introduce herself as the community advocate for Chez Hope and will discuss services provided by Chez Hope.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.