Duhé sworn in as 16th Judicial District Attorney for second time

For the second time, 16th Judicial District Court District Attorney Bofill “Bo” Duhé has placed his hand on the Bible and sworn to uphold the principles of his office as the chief prosecutor for Iberia Parish.
Raven Benoit, Duhé’s daughter-in-law and an attorney herself, administered the oath of office as Duhé’s wife, Lisa, held the Bible during the ceremony.
“Thank you to the voters of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes for my reelection,” Duhé said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work that my office has accomplished these past six years and look forward to continuing to prosecute those who commit violent crimes and to continue fighting for victims.”
Duhé easily won reelection, with 68 percent of the vote, in a race against former 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lori Landry. Landry had previously worked as an assistant district attorney under Duhé’s predecessor, Phil Haney, before being elected to the bench in 2002.
After working in banking, Duhé gained his law degree in 1992 and began working for the 16th JDC District Attorney’s Office in 1993. He worked his way up to first assistant before running to replace Haney in 2014.
Although he started in law later in life, the legal profession was part of his upbringing. His father, John M. Duhé Jr., was an attorney in New Iberia who went on to become a state district judge, federal district judge and finally sat on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals before retiring in 2011.