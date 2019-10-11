Ducote completes basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jordan T. Ducote, a 2019 graduate of Catholic High School, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.
Ducote, a U.S. Air Force Airman, completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a prepared statement from the Air Force.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Ducote is the son of Eric and Christine Ducote of St. Martinville.
He will be stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska.