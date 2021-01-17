Most people don’t really pay attention to their regular municipal government meetings, especially at the parish level. Even fewer residents show up when the government holds special meetings — particularly if they have “budget hearing” in the title.
Yet on the street, the things that come up in conversation directly relate to the decisions that are either made or approved as part of the budget process. No matter what the philosophy or timbre of an administration may be, the priorities for what gets done are set in the allocation of funding.
In Iberia Parish, the one constant complaint is the condition of the parish’s roads. But most people who voice their dissatisfaction with the quality of the roadways do not realize why the parish roads are the way they are — and how decisions made decades ago came home to roost in the last five years.
A royal oversight
Most municipalities, whether a town, city or parish, have dedicated taxes to handle the cost of keeping the wheels of government spinning. The most stable of those taxes are millages that are assessed on property, seeing as how sales taxes can fluctuate from season to season. Real estate, however, is one of the most stable investments most people will ever make.
The basic functions of parish government are simple. By statute, the administration has to provide for courts. It is responsible for funding law enforcement and the jail. It has to cover its own expenses to operate.
Providing safe and stable roads, although it may seem integral to the administration’s purpose, is not a requirement. And, in Iberia Parish, a millage or tax to fund roads was never passed, partly because revenue from the parish’s mineral deposits — primarily salt and oil — provided enough money to cover the cost of maintenance.
That worked fine until 2015, when the energy sector began to shut down. What used to be a $2 million-plus revenue stream disappeared overnight, dropping by 50 percent in 2015, then going completely over the cliff in 2020, when around $200,000 was collected.
Other sources
The royalty revenue is the primary source of funding for the parish’s road fund, but it is not the only one. State funding, about $1 million each year, is also provided for infrastructure, About $350,000 of that is available for road projects.
Unfortunately, even a small road project can cost millions. The state-funded access road and roundabout projects for the Acadiana Regional Airport, for example, will run in the $6 million range.
When the economic downturn hit the parish in 2015, and stuck around through 2016 and 2017, the administration tried to pass a 3/4-cent road tax to cover the road maintenance that had to be deferred as the tax base began to show cracks. That tax, however, was defeated at the ballot box.
To the north, in Lafayette Parish, residents in the unincorporated areas pay 6.47 mills on their property tax each year toward road projects. In St. Martin Parish, there are multiple road taxing districts across the parish.
Until Iberia Parish develops another revenue source — or the oil industry returns — the outlook for future funding of roadwork is bleak.
A plateau
The issues with road funding were well established before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, but it has made the problem worse. The added slowdown in commerce drove the parish’s royalty payments to a new low, barely cracking the $200,000 mark in 2020.
Parish President Larry Riachard said, however, that the fourth quarter royalty payment from the state was a little higher than projected, bringing a little sunlight to an otherwise gray topic.
Aside from the concrete and asphalt needed to repair roads, the parish needs employees. Over the last four years, Iberia Parish has made cutbacks in its labor force, some through layoffs, others through attrition, to try to balance the budget. The other positive that has come out of the COVID-19 scourge is that the sales tax revenues that provide a large portion of the parish’s operating budget revenue has remained relatively intact through the year. Whether that continues into 2021 and beyond is still in question.
Driving on
The administration was set to finish paying off its 2008 road bond issue and its bridge bond passed in 2015 in the next few years. Clearing those loans off the books would take pressure off the government’s coffers and allow for the bonding of new money for another round of road work.
Some of that debt, however, has been refinanced and extended out for 10 years to provide for a lower debt service demand now, in hopes that the economy will strengthen.
In the interim, the parish will have to remain frugal, using the funds that it does have available to do priority repairs and patching while continuing to seek state projects, like the resurfacing of Highway 182 (Main Street and St. Peter Street) and the airport access road project. Even those, though, could require matching funds from the parish which, without more royalty income, will be difficult to front.