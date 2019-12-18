Driver dies of injuries from crash last week

JEANERETTE — A Jeanerette man has died Tuesday from injuries he sustained last week when his car ran off the road outside Jeanerette.
According to a Louisiana State Police spokesman, Raphael Vallot, 77, was seriously injured in the Dec. 10 crash. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck on Louisiana Highway 85 north of College Road in Jeanerette.
According to preliminary investigation results, Vallot was driving south in a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, entered a ditch, and overturned several times before coming to rest in a private driveway.
Vallot was not wearing his set belt at the time of the crash. He was transported to a Lafayette area hospital for medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
So far in 2019 LSP Troop I has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 59 deaths.