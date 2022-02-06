Drive-thru COVID testing, vaccines available around Acadiana

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at parish public health units around Acadiana from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on testing days unless otherwise noted.
Rapid antigen and PCR tests are available at no cost. Participants are asked to wear a mask. No medical evaluation is available, only testing.
An email address is required to obtain PCR results. Those taking the Rapid Antigen Test must wait on-site to receive results.
Testing in Iberia Parish is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Iberia Parish Health Unit located at 715 Weldon Street in New Iberia.
In St. Martin Parish, testing is available Tuesday and Thursday at the St. Martin Parish Health Unit, located at 303 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.
The St. Mary Parish Public Health Unit at 1200 David Drive in Morgan City will hold testingMonday through Friday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m. The St. Mary health unit also offers COVID vaccination Monday through Friday from 8 a.m-4:30 p.m. An incentive will be offered on Monday and Wednesday for those receiving a first dose, while supplies last. COVID vaccine options are Pfizer for ages 5 and up, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up, Moderna for ages 18 and up and booster doses for those eligible. Tetanus vaccines are available for ages 18 and up and flu vaccine for ages 6 months and up.
Additional testing sites in Region 4 are:
• Lafayette Parish Health Unit, Clifton Chenier Complex, 220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette, each day Monday through Friday.
• Ville Platte Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau Street, Ville Platte, Mondays and Fridays 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Acadia Parish Health Unit, 1029 Capitol Ave., Crowley, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Eligibility for testing:
• Symptomatic for COVID-19 infection (midl symptoms; no medical evaluation available)
• Close contact to known COVID-19 case
• Required for travel.
SleevesUp Vaccinations
The Louisiana Department of Health also has scheduled SleevesUp Vaccination Events this week. Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccinations are available for ages 5 and older, with first dose, second dose and boosters available. Those ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Those getting booster doses are asked to bring their COVID vaccine card.
For more information on testing or vaccinations call 337-262-5311.
Sites are:
• St. Martin Parish Health Unit, (OPH4.timetap.com or 337-394-3097), 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday.
• Vermilion Parish Health Unit, (OPH4.timetap.com or 337-893-1443), 2501 Charity St., Abbeville, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Lafayette Parish Health Unit by appointment (OPH4.timetap.com or 337-262-5616, ext. 120), 220 W. Willow St., Lafayette, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday
• St. Landry Parish Health Unit, 308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas (OPH4.timetap.com or 337-948-0220), 8 am.-3:30 p.m. tuesday
• Acadia Parish Health by appointment (OPH4.timetap.com or 337-788-7507), 1029 Capitol Ave., Crowley, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday
• Evangeline Parish Health Unit by appointment (OPH4.timetap.com or 337-363-1135), 1010 W. Lasalle St., Ville Platte, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday.