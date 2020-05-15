A drive-through distribution of food was held at the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center Thursday.
Recipients stayed in their cars as food bags were loaded into the cars.
The event was coordinated by Cindy Herring, President of the Kiwanis Club of New Iberia, along with John Indest, Director of the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center.
Approximately 25 volunteers from the Kiwanis Club, the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, students of Catholic High School and individuals from the community at large were out to assist with the project.
The hugely successful drive distributed 26 tons of food in 1,500 bags, each weighing about 35 pounds, to 600 vehicles, according to Herring. Each vehicle received two to three bags of food.
Donating to the drive were local grocers Fremin’s Food and Furniture, Simoneaud’s Grocery, Walmart, Second Harvest Food Bank and individuals from the community, Herring said.
The drive is one of several efforts by local residents to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic feed their families.