The state Department of Health has scheduled drive-through COVID_19 testing around Acadiana the week of Jan. 4-7.
Iberia Parish testing will be held Tuesday at the Iberia Parish Health Unit located at 715 Weldon St.
St. Martin Parish testing will be Monday at the St. Martin Health Unit located at 303 W. Port St.
Testing is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each site.
To test, pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou.
Those wishing to be tested must provide an email address. Onsite registration is available.
There is no cost for the testing and results are available online within three to five days.
Anyone age 5 years old or above can be tested. There is no need to pre-register for those ages 5-17 years of age.
Those being tested must wear a mask. The test is a self-administered nasal swab.
For more information call 337-22-5311.