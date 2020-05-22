New Iberia City Councilwoman Sherry Guidry teamed up with Lafayette non-profit Seasons the Green Leaf and Alzina Burrell to hold a diaper drive Monday in New Iberia.
Guidry said the purpose of the event was to provide diapers to local residents that are hard to find on shelves in local stores. Westgate High School student Genesis Guidry also helped during the event.
The event, which was held at Guidry’s home, was called a resounding success and even had a slight traffic jam due to the large number of local residents pulling up to take part in the drive.
“My heart is full,” Guidry said. “Just knowing I helped others out today reminded me that I am walking in purpose. This is what neighbors in New Iberia do!”