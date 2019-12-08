ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martinville celebrated its “Supper on the Square” holiday event Friday evening. Ticket holders were treated to drinks and delectables at restaurants around the town’s square, with the St. Martinville Senior High School band leading the way with a collection of second-line traditionals and Christmas classics.
The event also highlighted the lighting of the Christmas decorations on the grounds of St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.
BY DWAYNE FATHERREE
THE DAILY IBERIAN
