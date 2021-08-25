A proper suit can go a long way for a man and Suit Up Menswear and Tux Rentals in New Iberia wants customers to make the suit and not the other way around.
Located at 820 E Admiral Doyle Dr Suite D here in New Iberia, the newly-opened suit shop offers a wide variety of products and services, from personal service when shopping for affordable menswear, custom suits, professional fittings, in-house alteration service and tuxedo rentals, the shop looks to cater to every man. But there is much more to it, according to Marcus Hebert, managing partner for Suit Up Menswear and Tux Rentals.
“We are an all-in-one men’s store,” Hebert said. “Our big business is weddings but we also do a very large prom and Mardi Gras business.”
With fall formals or spring flings comes around each year, schools like New Iberia Senior High or Westgate and Catholic High, Hebert’s shop sees plenty of business year-round. Aside from New Iberia, Hebert said business from Franklin, Loreauville and surrounding areas also is good, making it easier for their customers to have their needs met here rather than driving to Lafayette.
After years of requests from local customers, Hebert said another driving factor for him and his business has been the lack of a local tuxedo and rental store.
“We are pretty much the only place in the area where you can get all facets of men’s clothing,” Hebert said. “We have pretty much dress-casual-everything.”
Hebert’s Suit Up Menswear and Tux Rentals offers a wide variety of brands for their suits and dress clothes like Southern Marsh and Coastal Cotton that locals would be interested in buying.
Depending on the situation, whether it is for a wedding, a funeral or party, a suit can do a lot for a man. For instance, Hebert said a suit worn at a funeral will allow an individual to feel regarded.
But in scenarios like a black tie or formal event, a suit could give an individual a sense of pride or superiority.
“It all depends on the situation and how the person can feel,” Hebert said.
For the better part of 20 years, Hebert has been in the retail business and on any given day, one can see him in his Sunday best, and literally twice on Sunday when he attends church twice; he is always looking to impress.
“I’m pretty much a dresser,” Hebert said. “I don’t always wear a full suit but I am in dress clothing — dress slacks, button downs and dress shoes. I do enjoy it. I really do.”
As they get their customers ready, properly for their next big event, whatever that may be, Hebert said the future for Suit Up Menswear and Tux Rentals is exciting and can’t wait to service everyone in the Teche Area.
He expects it to be here for the long haul.
“I think this is a long term deal for us,” Hebert said. “I think we will develop some good relationships in the area. I think it’s going to grow. I really do.”