The Iberia Parish School Board held a preliminary meeting to propose a revision of the current student dress code that will be up for a vote at the February 2 meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph said that the revisions were drawn up in the dress code committee and approved by a group of principals.
“Our student dress code committee met on December 1, 2021 to review the current student dress code policy,” said Joseph. “We went through the entire policy, item by item, and we had some really good discussions. Our committee was composed of principals (elementary, middle, and high school), parents, teachers, and we even had students on our committee as well. Then we took the recommendations from the committee and we also shared it with our Principal Advisory Committee as well as with our district administration.”
The proposed revisions are as follows:
-Red and grey would be added to the already approved colors (green, blue, white) for uniform shirts.
-Remove the word “solid” from the description of jackets and sweatshirts, but keep the descriptions of approved colors, which would include the two new uniform top colors. Also adds denim jackets to the approved list.
-Allow rivets and outside pockets to uniform pants.
-Allow beards as long as they are “neatly groomed”
Joseph said that the committee wanted to give parents more options in what uniform items their children could wear, especially given the recent supply chain issue and vendor inventory problems.
“I think that the changes that we are proposing, and that will hopefully be board approved, will give parents a lot more flexibility in obtaining uniforms for their kids while still maintaining the intent of wearing uniforms in our district,” Joseph said. “I think that we are going to get a favorable approval tomorrow and get more colors in and have our kids happy, our staff happy, and our administration happy. It will make uniforms more accessible to our parents.
Joseph said that the word “solid” in the description of student outerwear could make finding an appropriate garment harder for parents. She also said that the design of pants has changed, meaning that rivets and outer pockets would no longer be enough to make pants inappropriate.
“The committee felt like the word ‘solid’ limited the options that parents and students may have access to, so just saying the approved uniform colors should be sufficient,” said Joseph. “We’ve heard from our parents and administrators that having rivets is no longer an indication of jean material and that outside pockets aren’t as much of a threat as we thought they might be.”
If approved, the revisions would go into effect for the 2022/23 school year. Joseph says that this will allow everyone to be on the same page regarding what is and isn’t allowed.
“The reason why we wanted it to go into effect for the next school year is to give our parents prior notice, we want to give our vendors prior notice, and we want to make sure that it is put into our handbooks so that everyone will be ready for next school year.”