Dredging at Devil’s Pond aimed to spruce site up

Devil’s Pond in New Iberia City Park is currently undergoing dredging work, with the work expected to last a few days.
New Iberia Recreation Department Director Heather Dominique said the dredging is to spruce up the pond, which hasn’t received any kind of dredging work for years.
“We’re dredging it just to give it a fresh look,” Dominique said Wednesday. “It’s been some years since we’ve done it, and we were finally able to do it.”
The work started Wednesday and the pond already has been drained. Dominique said some of the actual dredging should start this week. The work should be finished by Monday, weather permitting.
The dredging is one of several restoration projects in City Park recently. In 2018, Bayou Wheels Skate Park reopened after being closed for several years, and extensive work was done to allow local skaters to enjoy the only skate park in the parish.
Also in 2018, Angela Cestia and Jessica Ditch of the New Iberia Parks and Recreation Fund raised more than $20,000 through South Louisiana Giving Day to renovate the tennis courts at New Iberia City Park.
The work on Devil’s Pond has been long overdue, Dominique said. She estimated that the last time the pond had been dredged was 2008.
In 1994, a Devil’s Pond Restoration Project took place with a joint effort from volunteers, businesses and local government to give local residents access to the pond.