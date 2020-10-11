Please give a brief description of your professional background and volunteer experience.
I was an educator for 33 years prior to my retirement in 2015, and I am co-owner, with my husband, of an electrical contracting business for the past 38 years and counting. During my career as an educator, I served as a teacher, counselor and administrator working with staff, parents and students. My masters in Guidance and Counseling has been a great asset to me as I interact with people within the community as a councilwoman. Additionally, my doctorate in education leadership has also been helpful in organizing and implementing strategies to get things done.
First and foremost, I volunteer at my church, St. Edward/St. Jude Catholic Church as a lector, eucharistic minister and adult altar server. Additionally, I volunteer through many fraternal organizations that donate and provide services for the needy, such as delivering fruit, toiletries and other items to area nursing facilities. I continue to volunteer with SMILE Community Action Agency where I served 10 years as a board member, board president and board parliamentarian.
Why did you decide to run for City Council?
I decided to run for City Council four years ago because I wanted to continue my public service and bring to the council a wealth of experience that I knew would be beneficial to the city of New Iberia. Ultimately I wanted to make New Iberia a better place to live. I feel that I have made a very good start in securing funding for projects, making changes to the city ordinances and addressing the needs of my constituents and I am not done yet. I thoroughly enjoy giving back to the community that I love.
What will be your focus as a city council member for the next term?
During these next four years, I would like to complete the projects that are underway and see that the additional plans for the city are implemented. Also, I will continue to work on reviewing, updating and enacting the city’s ordinances. As chairperson of the committee, we will continue that much needed work that will enable the city to function more efficiently.
Where would you like to see the city improved and how would you do that?
Drainage has been a problem in my district as well as citywide for a long time and the project that has been started on Jefferson Terrace has to be completed. Phase 1 of the project is nearly complete and Phase 2 should start soon. We will be reviewing the city’s drainage structure to see how other areas may be connected and alleviate flooding in the city.
New Iberia does not have many activities for the children. We need to attract businesses, like Chuck E Cheese and Sky Zone to come to our fair city. In order to do this, we have to be more business friendly and effectively market our city.
Diversifying our economy is very important so that when one industry is in a slump, others are not, enabling a more stable tax base. Bringing in a variety of industries will grow our city by bringing new people in and keeping our children here because of the good paying jobs.
Where do you see the city moving forward and how would you like to add to that?
The city has a great master plan that includes improvements and added attractions for every district that will move New Iberia forward. We need these improvements to attract businesses to the city which increases the tax base, therefore providing more money to address the city’s needs such as infrastructure. New Iberia is on the move and with my diligence and dedication it can become the place that I envision, which is the best place to live, work and raise a family. My campaign slogan this year is “Moving New Iberia Forward” which is what I will continue to do.