Downtown to be scene of filming this morning

If you are trying to get through downtown New Iberia this morning on Main Street, you may have to rethink your route.
The street will be blocked on and off from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. as a production company uses the Sliman Theater as a backdrop for “Behind the Tomb,” a short horror movie set in the 1950s that is doing photography across the Teche Area this week.
In addition to the shooting at the Sliman this morning, the crew will be back Friday morning to film scenes at the Bourbon Hall bar and around Bouligny Plaza between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The crew has been shooting all week, but so far has been doing interior shots that did not require the blocking of streets or the placement of large set pieces, like antique cars or the current listing of old 1950s classic films like “Anatomy of a Murder” and “Some Like It Hot” on the former Evangeline Theater marquee.
If all goes well, the production company is aiming to hold a wrap party Saturday evening at La Poussiere Cajun Dancehall in Breaux Bridge.