If you saw that recent Lifetime Christmas movie featuring New Iberia as its real star, then you know the produces took a few liberties. For starters, the whole Christmas festival thing was obviously fabricated.
Well, maybe not so much.
Saturday marked the first Queen City Christmas Festival in Bouligny Plaza. Hundreds of people wandered through the forest of lights set up through the plaza and along the Bayou Teche. A 12-foot diameter wreath hung from the street side of the gazebo, forming the perfect frame for pictures with Santa.
“I want to go play in the snow!” said Imani Broussard after she learned an artificial snow machine was making a small snowstorm on the other side of the plaza. To get there, though, she and her grandmother had to cross the path of the trackless train that was making its route from the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion to the gazebo and back. Under the pavilion, fun jumps, a mechanical bull and an inflatable obstacle course awaited the crowd of children.
Down the street, in front of the Sliman Theater, a line was formed for rides in a tractor-drawn cart that took passengers along both sides of Bayou Teche to enjoy the lights. There was also a horse-drawn carriage making the trip, the clop of horse’s hooves echoing off the building facades along Main Street.
Organizer Jennifer Beslin said that the festival may seem like it is riding on the movie’s coattails, but in reality it has been in the works for years.
“We did the carriage rides first,” Beslin said, taking a break from her rounds of the festival to make sure everything ran smoothly. “Then we added the children’s area last year. With the movie coming this year, it was time to pull it all together.”
Beslin and her cohort, Jenny Toups, spearheaded the effort to get the decorations, vendors and features for the festival lined up.
“It started with a conversation, just chit-chat,” Beslin said. “Then (New Iberia Mayor) Freddie (DeCourt) started talking about ‘Bringing people back to the bayou.’ So we had a meeting with about 30 people and challenged them. Then we challenged the downtown merchants to light up the bayou.”
The end result was a success, at least judging from the smiles and laughter ringing out over the pop tunes and Christmas favorites the musical duo Jones and Hollers was playing on the plaza.
“The two Jennifers did a great job,” DeCourt said as he checked in on the event.
It’s not done yet, though. Beslin said the goal is to have both sides of the bayou lit up from the Duperier Street Bridge to the Jefferson Street Bridge.
“We’re working toward that,” said Beslin, who is also the reigning 42nd Queen of Main Street. “We want to have lights from bridge to bridge.”
Another addition for the 2020 event will be a boat parade, mimicking the one in “Christmas in Louisiana.”
“That’s under wraps,” she said. “Well, it was under wraps.”