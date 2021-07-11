Downtown New iberia was hopping Saturday as the Downtown Alliance debuted its Bayou Bargains Pop-Up event at the Steamboat Pavilion.
Saturday’s inaugural showing boasted 42 vendors and three food trucks, along with live music from “The Beauty of Gray” playing a slew of classic rock hits on the Bouligny Plaza gazebo.
“It came together really easy,” said Kim Clay, who handled part of the organizational chores along with Tiffany Bellott. “Tiffany handled the money side, and I contacted the vendors to get them on board.”
Wood turner Bryant Landry of New Iberia said he had not heard of the planned event until he was at the Festival of Live Oaks last month in New Iberia’s City Park.
“I was selling at that event, and someone mentioned the Downtown Alliance event,” Landry said. “So I figured we would get on board.”
He started turning wood bowls six years ago, and started hitting the craft shows to sell his works a year later.
“I was working with carving bowls and saw a friend who was turning them,” Landry explained. “I like this much more. I can turn a bowl on a lathe in a day instead of taking a month to carve it.”
Since discovering his niche, Landry has found wood from around the world that he has turned into various bowls and urns, many using the original bark of the tree to provide the exterior texture.
The event piggy-backed on the regular Bayou Teche Growers Market, which takes place every Saturday on the parking lot side of Bouligny Plaza until 11 a.m. The Pop-Up kicked off at 11 and went on until 4 p.m., with its vendors set up on the Steamboat Pavilion side of the plaza.
“The Farmer’s Market vendors were welcome to stay on for free instead of having to rent a space,” Clay said. Judging from the line of tents with customers gazing over the selection of wares on display, most decided to stay on and take advantage of the Pop-Up’s crowd.
“It was just a little lagniappe,” said Megan Lopez, who was selling her 3 ½ inch “teasecakes” at the bayou end of the Farmer’s Market row of vendors. For her, the fact that she still had a business to front at the market after the COVID-19 pandemic is a blessing in itself.
“We got our last license 12 days before the government shutdown,” Lopez said. “When things reopened, we lost our kitchen.”
Fortunately for Lopez, she was able to convince her business partner to hang in there until she found a new kitchen on the SLCC campus in Lafayette. Since then, the business has outgrown that kitchen and moved to a new, larger space in Maurice.
For its first time out, the event drew well. Parking within a block of Bouligny Plaza was at a premium, with some small traffic blockages as shoppers waited on Main Street for parking spaces to open up so they could check out the event.
Bellott said she hopes to see the pop-up become a recurring event, with a summer, Halloween and Christmas presence.
“We have talked with (New Iberia Mayor) Freddie (DeCourt) about doing one along with the Halloween festival he has been planning,” Bellott said. “Then we would do another in November, close to the holidays.”
The crowd was able to stay cool during the event thanks to donations of water from DJW Insurance along with lemonade and iced tea from Raising Cane’s.