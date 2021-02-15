Effective immediately, the following road closures are in place due to the threat of winter weather and/or icy conditions. The roads will be reopened as soon as conditions improve and roadways are safe for travel.
US 90 Overpass over LA 88
US 90 Overpass over LA 675
US 90 Overpass over LA 14
US 90 Overpass over LA 329
US 90 Overpass over Lewis St.
US 90 Overpass over LA 83
US 90 Overpass over Darnall Road
US 90 Overpass over LA 85
US 90 Overpass over LA 668
Traffic is being detoured via the exit and entrance ramps
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) urges motorists to stay off the roads during hazardous driving conditions. DOTD will do everything it can to keep Louisiana’s highways and interstate system open in the event of freezing rain, sleet or snow and will prioritize the maintenance and opening of routes based on traffic volumes.