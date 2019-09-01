Dorian forecast to spare Florida a direct hit, hit Carolinas midweek

Florida may be spared a direct hit from major storm Hurricane Dorian, which was forecast to make landfall on the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts sometime Wednesday or Thursday as the Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph prepared to hit the Bahamas today.
Mandatory evacuations have started in the Bahamas.
Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Lake Charles office, said no impact is expected in Louisiana from the massive storm, which had originally been expected to possibly cross the Florida peninsula and enter the Gulf of Mexico.
Instead, forecasts have consistently turned the hurricane’s path farther east and north of that early forecast.
States of emergency are in effect for the entire states of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina, along with 12 counties in Georgia. More than 20 million Americans could be affected by the storm, which is expected to follow Florida’s Atlantic coast northward, skirt Georgia and make landfall in the Carolinas.
Dorian is forecast to slow and turn northward as it approaches the coast, making life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds possible along portions of the Florida coast from the early to middle parts of the week, the National Hurricane Center warned.
An increasing risk of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina can be expected in the middle of the week, and heavy rains capable of producing life-threatening flash floods are possible over coastal sections of the southeastern U.S. from Sunday through much of the week, the NHC said in a prepared statement.
Two other areas for possible tropical development are possible after Dorian, the NHC said, with a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic having the best chance of development in the next five days, according to The Weather Channel. An area in the Gulf of Mexico has a low chance for tropical development.
The next named system will be Fernand.