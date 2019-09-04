Dorian downgraded to Category 2 as it moves slowly northward

Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 2 storm Tuesday as it moved along Florida’s Atlantic coast, and forecasters warned of the threat of tornadoes and dangerous tropical storm force winds.
The storm was moving northwest at about 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph after two days sitting over the Bahamas.
“A tornado or two are possible near the immediate east coast of Florida during the next several hours,” National Hurricane Center forecasters said in their 8 p.m. Tuesday advisory.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the storm will be “riding Florida’s coast for the next day, day and a half,” and asked people to stay safe and vigilant.
Residents who had been ordered out of coastal neighborhoods in Palm Beach County were allowed to return after evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is in the area that had been evacuated.
At 8 p.m. Tuesday the storm was 110 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The NHC advisory said the storm is likely to stay about 100 miles off the coast before skirting the Florida and Georgia coasts into today.
Storm sure of 4 to 7 feet is possible along the coast.
Landfall in the Carolinas is possible later in the week, as the storm has made a slight westward move, but it also remains possible the eye will never cross land, according to forecasters.
Dorian battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, which have a combined population of about 70,000.
The Grand Bahama airport was under 6 feet of water as the storm moved on.
Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the storm’s death toll stands at seven people, but that number is expected to rise.
Minnis told reporters after returning from an aerial tour of Great Abaco that he estimated there was damage to 60 percent of the homes there.
According to a 2010 census, 17,224 people lived on the Abacos.