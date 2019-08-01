In most places, talking about insurance is better suited to a sleep deprivation study than to a lunch meeting.
But most places aren’t south Louisiana, where the issues of flooding, rising automobile insurance rates and escalating homeowners premiums are a fact of life. So the crowd at Wednesday’s Rotary Club luncheon in New Iberia was attentive as Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon spoke about the progress his office is trying to make to better protect the state’s residents.
“What I do every day with a stroke of my pen affects every person in our state,” Donelon said to get the discussion going. “And they don’t even know it.”
Wearing the trademark Louisiana politician’s seersucker suit, Donelon described the challenges many homeowners are facing as the 500-year floods that the state has seen every other year of late continue.
“Please, please, please get flood insurance,” Donelon exhorted the audience. “It is the single most important insurance you can get. For most people, their home is their biggest asset, but it is no longer an asset if it is under water.”
He said one challenge is to keep the National Flood Insurance Program afloat. The program has been renewed for short periods, but is facing another expiration this fall unless Congress renews it.
One thing Donelon said has helped awareness on the national scene has been the fallout from Hurricane Sandy, which thrashed the eastern seaboard in 2012.
“They used to ask me, ‘Who builds a city below sea level?’” Donelon said. “Now I needle back, ‘Who builds a subway below sea level?’”
Although fiscal hawks would like to see flood insurance programs move entirely to the private sector with no government assistance, Donelon said that is not a practical goal. To create an actuarial model that worked would leave about 10 percent of the state’s homes without the ability to get insurance.
“We are not like Florida, where the coast is made of pristine beaches,” Donelon said. “We are a working coast. We are catching redfish. We are drilling for oil. We’re not relaxing on the beach. If we can’t insure the coast, we can’t provide what we do to the country.”
Donelon also said that part of the issue with auto insurance rates is not the drivers in the Teche Area. He said that the reason rates are so high in the state is because of four parishes around New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“It’s built into the premiums charged in every parish,” Donelon said.
A large part of the reason is that Louisiana is one of the most litigious states in the country. He used the Farm Bureau group, which writes policies in six states, to give an example.
“Louisiana makes up 17 percent of the policies in that group,” Donelon said. “We also have 51 percent of the pending lawsuits.”
The commissioner said that several factors — the ability of litigants to go after second parties with deeper pockets, a high award threshold of $50,000 and a shorter prescription period for litigation contribute to the statistics.
“What about loser pay?” asked insurance agent Karl Vincent.
“That ain’t getting nowhere,” Donelon said.
“What needs to change is we need the legislature to get the lawyers off the insurance commission,” said Will Grubbs, the emcee for the luncheon and a lawyer himself.