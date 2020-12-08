A call reporting a suspected domestic violence incident led Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputies to a man wanted on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, deputies responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 3500 block of Old Spanish Trail on Dec 6 around 1 a.m. An anonymous caller reported that Jonquel Marshall, 21, was one of the persons involved in the domestic disturbance and that there was an active warrant for his arrest for attempted second-degree murder.
With assistance from a New Iberia Police Department K-9 Unit, deputies attempted to contact Marshall at the residence. After repeated denials from the occupant of the residence that Marshall was inside the residence and refusing to allow IPSO and NIPD to search the residence, Marshall attempted to flee out of the rear of the residence. Once he saw the canine officer waiting, Marshall immediately reversed course and exited the front door, where he surrendered without incident.
Marshall was transported to Iberia Parish Jail, where he was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and probation violation.
Marshall is being held on a $75,000 bond.