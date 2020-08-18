Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle was honored for his 19 years of service at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting with a special pin from the Louisiana Municipal Association.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the LMA were looking for names of public servants who had contributed years of service to a Louisiana community, and the mayor put Doerle’s name in the ring for the distinction.
The Six Term Service Award honors public servants for their years of work to the community, as well as the ability to have gained the trust of the community by getting re-elected.
Doerle, who will be termed out of office by the end of the year, said he was grateful for the honor as well as the years of collaboration he’s had with three mayors and several other council members.
“I can’t say it doesn’t feel like 19 years because it does,” Doerle said with a laugh. “But I appreciate you mayor for getting the pin because it means alot.
“When I ran for office I thought I would last a year, maybe two,” he added. “To last this long it takes more than your family, it takes the whole council to believe in your ideas.”
In other business, the City Council approved the mayor to submit an application for federal funds that would go toward a Bayou Teche access point.
DeCourt said the access point, located across Bouligny Plaza, would allow local residents to get in and out of the Bayou Teche without a ladder, which is currently required for small boaters who stop in downtown New Iberia.
“We’re now working with a couple of other communities on the bayou who are trying to get the same grants and we’re helping them,” DeCourt said. “If we link these communities we’ll actually begin to use the bayou.”
DeCourt said the access point could also potentially become a docking point for a tour boat that could span the Teche Area.
“At this access that our citizens will be coming and going is where I’m hoping to get a tour boat,” the mayor said. “It wouldn't live there but it would be where it docks, much like when we had the Teche Queen years ago. We’re hoping for a smaller version.”
The resolution was passed unanimously by the council.