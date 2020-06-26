Owner of Dixie Brewery Gayle Benson announced today that leaders of the company have decided to change the name of the brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand.
The change comes, Benson said, after “our nation and community are currently engaged in critical conversations about racism and systemic social issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression for our black and brown communities.”
Benson, who is also franchise owner for the New Orleans Saints, said the company was purchased following Hurricane Katrina after a conscious effort to reinvest in local businesses.
The brewery has been extraordinarily successful since reopening, Benson said, but local conversations happening across the company have provoked a need to reexamine the branding.
“As New Orleans, and our country, continue to evolve we find it necessary to reflect on the role our brewery can play in making our home more united, strong and resilient for future generations,” according to a prepared statement.
“With inclusive input from all our community stakeholders, we are prepared to change the name of our brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand thd these conversations will determine what brand will best represent our culture and community,” the statement continued.