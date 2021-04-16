The Coast Guard continued its search Thursday for 12 missing people after a liftboat capsized in high winds and heavy seas Tuesday, but divers were not able to elicit any signs of life during their first exploration of the vessel.
A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland, which is based in New Orleans, said divers were able to dive on the capsized Seacor Power, a 129-foot wide liftboat capsized eight miles south of Port Fourchon. Divers knocked on the hull of the vessel without hearing a response.
According to the 8th Coast Guard District in New Orleans, the search will continue overnight with aircraft and boats. Dive operations are scheduled to resume in the morning.
On Thursday, one of the 19 people on board who died in the capsizing of the Seacor Power liftboat was identified as the boat’s captain, according to multiple sources. Members of the Port Fourchon community who have been monitoring the rescue efforts said that David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux, drowned as a result of the boat overturning.
At least one Teche Area native, Dylan Daspit of Delcambre, is among those listed as missing. Friends and family gathered at the Shrimp Festival grounds Thursday night to pray for Daspit’s safe return.
The Seacor Power overturned when heavy seas and winds of 80 to 90 miles per hour swept through the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The liftboat capsized in about 50 to 55 feet of water.
The boat was on its way to Main Pass 138, 40 miles east of Venice.
Unlike the 2011 Trinity II liftboat incident, in which four of the 10 people on board were killed when one of the boat’s legs broke while being pounded during then Tropical Storm Nate in the Gulf of Mexico, the Seacor Power was underway in the storm which caused it to flip over. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board told The New Orleans Advocate that this may be the first investigation the agency undertakes of a liftboat sinking while underway.
As of Thursday afternoon, Coast Guard crews had searched for a combined 70 hours covering approximately 6,380 square miles, an area roughly the size of Hawaii.
The Coast Guard is leading a preliminary investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board is also part of that effort.
So far, crew from at least four Coast Guard cutters, multiple aircraft and helicopters from the Coast Guard have been involved in the search and rescue effort, along with support from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol, Port Fourchon Sheriff’s Department, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.