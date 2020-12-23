Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s first proposed project for the District 6 district includes renovations and upgrades to New Iberia City Park.
The largest park in New Iberia will include everything from a new skate park to extended fishing piers in the proposed project list.
“We have some walking trails, some pavilions along the bayou,” DeCourt said. “I look out the window and see the amount of people that use the fishing piers, it’s ridiculous, so we’re pursuing grants for that.”
Another big project would be relocating Bayou Wheels Skate Park to the site of the swimming pool in City Park. A community swimming pool would be relocated to Bank Avenue Park, where DeCourt said he is hoping to create an indoor swimming pool at that park. The current skate park would be converted into a parking lot for the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
Proposed projects for City Park include:
1. Cleaning up the wooded areas near Bayou and Marie streets and adding walking trails.
2. Relocating the skate park to the old swimming pool and converting the existing skate park to an extended parking lot for the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
3. Improved pathways around Devil’s Pond.
4. Baseball field upgrades.
5. Upgrading the screen wall that surrounds the maintenance yard, including increasing the height to block visibility and also adding murals.
6. Extending the fishing piers.
7. Adding additional pavilions along the Bayou Teche.
8. Creating an outdoor fitness area.
9. Interior and exterior upgrades to the Cyr-Gates Community Center.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.