The second proposed project for Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s District 6 plan consists of improvements and renovations to the Li’l Brooklyn Neighborhood.
DeCourt said the improvements will include adding on to the park that’s already in Lil’ Brooklyn, which is already in the works.
“That little park should be up and coming,” DeCourt said. “We tried to look at what we could do in that area, and murals, crosswalks and sidewalks were some of them.”
Some of the proposed projects for Lil’ Brooklyn include:
1. Main neighborhood entry at Henry Street and Duperier Avenue.
2. Secondary neighborhood signage at boundary streets.
3. Banners on light poles on Henry Street.
4. Artistic crosswalks.
5. Encouraging murals and possible forming a partnership with building owners to create a neighborhood history mural.
6. Connecting sidewalks on Henry Street from Rosier Street to Allen Street.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.