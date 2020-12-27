The last project slated for District 6 in the city of New Iberia’s district master plan for the district involves upgrades to Johnson Alley Park.
If completed, the park will receive infrastructure improvements similar to other parks that have been tapped for renovations in the district master plans designed by Mayor Freddie DeCourt.
Rebranding the park and adding more equipment and features so that it can be better used is the crux of the site improvement, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt listed some of the same improvements for the park that will be used for other parks in the city.
Improvements to Johnson Alley Park include:
1. Adding picnic seating for local residents to use at the park.
2. New landscaping to be constructed inside the park.
3. Improved playground equipment for local children to use in the park.
4. Adding outdoor exercise equipment similar to the kinds being tapped for New Iberia City Park and West End Park.
5. Adding park signage and re-branding the park as “Lil’ Brooklyn Park.”
6. Restriping the basketball court as well as adding a tennis wall and benches.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.