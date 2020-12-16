Improving the West End Historic and Cultural District is the first of three proposed projects by Mayor Freddie DeCourt in his master plan for District 5.
DeCourt said during a presentation of the master plan that the West End of New Iberia contains many opportunity zones that should be ripe for potential grants, and hopes to begin working on that with the Master Plan.
“You’ve got a historic district, a cultural district, an economic district, an opportunity zone,” the mayor said. “It’s an area where I don’t understand why we’re not finding more money, that’s become a mission because there are so many district and so much we can do there.
Some of the proposed improvements to the historic and cultural district include:
1. Hopkins streetscaping improvements that include murals and utility box wraps of notable people from the West End community.
2. Adding bike lanes and banners on light poles.
3. Designating boundary signage at perimeter intersections that would inform people that they are entering a cultural district and include a list of incentives for residents and businesses.
4. Crosswalks at major intersections that would include artistic stencils and automated crosswalks.
5. Gateway entry signage to the cultural district starting at Hopkins Street.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.