Revitalizing some of the main street areas of the West End are the main priority for the District 5 projects slated for the city of New Iberia’s district Master Plans, with Pershing Street being one of the main roads that the city is looking to improve.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that Pershing Street has a sidewalk that does not end, and would like to fix that along with similar improvements the Master Plan has laid out for main thoroughfares all across New Iberia.
Artistic renderings, bicycle lanes and signage are some of the main updates to Pershing Street under the District 5 Master Plan, as well as a few other projects as well.
The Pershing Street streetscape improvements include:
1. Designating parallel parking spots by striping the shoulder and adding planters where it is not safe to park on the shoulder.
2. New bike lane from Hopkins Street to Ann Street.
3. Artistic striped crosswalks at all four way intersections from Hopkins Street to Center Street.
4. Banners on light poles and utility box wraps.
5. Wayfinding signage directing visitors to cultural districts and significant landmarks.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.