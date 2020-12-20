Additional improvements to some of the main streets in District 5 continues for the Master Plan for the district, with Ann Street also slated for streetscape and pedestrian improvements.
Like the improvements slated for Pershing Street, the Ann Street improvements will focus on art, bicycle lanes and signage to give the area a better presentation.
Improvements to the Ann Street includes:
1. Sidewalks from Dale Street to Admiral Doyle Drive.
2. Pedestrian connection to Bank Avenue Bark and a proposed greenway to Rouses Supermarket.
3. Adding a mural to the exterior of the old Masonic Lodge building facing Ann Street.
4. Intersection enhancements with crosswalks and Center Street art at Twenty Arpent Road and Dale Street.
5. Adding light and automated crosswalks on Admiral Doyle Drive.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.