One of the most ambitious projects on Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s list of proposed projects for the Master Plan includes the first project listed for District 4.
The mayor said that building a new indoor swimming pool at Bank Avenue Park has been talked about recently due to the deteriorating condition of the swimming pool at New Iberia City Park.
“Our swimming pool is in bad shape, the one that used to be at West End Park was in better shape I think,” DeCourt said. “It’s going to have to go at some point and we’re proposing a new indoor pool on Bank Street.”
Since the city owns all the property up to and including the site of the old sewer plant, DeCourt said it’s possible to enter through that area and build an indoor swimming facility.
“We could have swimming year round, swim meets, the one thing that’s cool about this location is that it’s at the center of town,” DeCourt said. “I’m really excited for this one.”
Improvements would include:
1. Build new indoor swimming pool at Bank Avenue Park.
2. Expand surrounding parking lot.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.