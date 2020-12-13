Improvements to streetscapes and pedestrian access to Jefferson Terrace Boulevard is the third project for District 4 of New Iberia as proposed by Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s district master plans.
Like several other proposed projects, DeCourt said he wants to improve one of the main thoroughfares in New Iberia as a way of helping the attractiveness and presentation of the city.
“This is an area we are looking for funding, it just needs some help,” DeCourt said.
Several projects are slated for the Jefferson Terrace Boulevard area in order to accomplish that. Those improvements include:
1. New sidewalks on the north side of the road from Twenty Arpent Road to Main Street and from New Iberia Senior High to Admiral Doyle Drive.
2. Automated light crosswalks at Jefferson Terrace Boulevard’s intersections with Admiral Doyle Drive, St. Peter Street and Main Street.
3. Artistic crosswalk at Dale Street and Twenty Arpent Road.
4. Possible stop light addition at Twenty Arpent Road.
5. Central median improvements that will include banners on light poles, sculptures and treescaping.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.