Complementing the proposed natatorium project, Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s second proposed project for District 4 involves major improvements for Bank Avenue Park.
The plan would involve adding several new features to the park, which include similar items as other park improvements in the district master plans.
“We have tons of stuff planned,” DeCourt said. “More pavilions, improved signage, even another dog park.”
Improvements to Bank Avenue Park include:
Pavilion improvements, including lighting, roof repair and seating.
1. Sidewalk trail from Bank Avenue to the new natatorium.
2. New playground equipment as well as an outdoor fitness area.
3. A new dog park.
4. A new disc golf course.
5. A police training site.
6. Connecting Bank Avenue Park to the new greenway project and the new sidewalks on Anne Street.
7. Improved park signage.
