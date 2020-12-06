The final proposed project for District 3 in Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s proposed list of district plan improvements includes some renovations to the Louisiana PepperPlex that is housed in the district.
The PepperPlex is a multi-sports complex that has historically taken care of its own improvements, but the mayor said the city has been attempting to help the complex with improvements and funding opportunities over the past several years.
DeCourt added that the city does own property within the PepperPlex, and is looking at possibilities of adding more to the area on that property.
“I’m trying to find grants for them,” DeCourt said. “The property that own, maybe we can have a tennis court or playground equipment, we’re exploring to make something that people want.”
Improvements to the Louisiana PepperPlex would include:
1. New Queen City Drive extension to Sucrose Drive with new park entry signage.
2. New beach volleyball courts.
3. Additional baseball fields and lights for night time use.
4. New drives, parking and landscaping.
5. New tennis/pickleball courts.
6. New playground equipment.
7. New central administration clubhouse building.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.