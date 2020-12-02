Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s first proposed project for District 3 of New Iberia would tidy up a major road for the city and its adjacent landscape.
DeCourt said during his Master Plan presentation in October that one of the main problems in New Iberia was a lack of maintenance on streets throughout the city, and beautifying them with landscaping and signage would be a much needed improvement.
“This is a common theme, our streets are ugly,” he said. “There’s no sidewalks, little landscaping, no signage, that is something you will see as a constant theme.”
As one of the main entry roads in New Iberia, Center Street, was picked as one of the areas needing attention in terms of improving. The proposed improvements to Center Street include:
1. Sidewalks from Frontage Road to Admiral Doyle Drive.
2. Banners being added to light poles through Center Street.
3. Treescaping the median, as well as installing a prominent entry sign to welcome travelers to New Iberia.
4. Removal of nonessential gravel aprons and replacing them with a planter space and defined sidewalks. The focus would be De La Salle Drive to Dale Street.
5. Automated light crosswalks at Queen City Drive, Avery Island Road, Weeks Island Road and Center Street.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.