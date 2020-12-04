Improvements to the Admiral Doyle Drive area of New Iberia is the second proposed plan for Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s suggested District 3 Master Plan projects.
The plan lines up with the additional work that is proposed for the Center Street. The area of the city makes up a large part of New Iberia’s business district and DeCourt said he hopes making improvements in the area will lead to adding more businesses in the area.
“I’m the guy who sells our city,” DeCourt said. “We’ve gotten lots of new businesses, some were harder than others, but improving with projects like this is something you will see as a constant theme.
Includes to the Admiral Doyle Drive Area includes:
1. Treescapes/sculptures in medians and rights of ways.
2. Banners on center light poles.
3. Sidewalks from Center Street to Jefferson Terrace Boulevard.
4. Wrapping utility boxes in the Admiral Doyle area of New Iberia.
5. Automated light crosswalks at Hopkins Street, St. Jude Street, Center Street and Jefferson Terrace Boulevard where they intersect with Admiral Doyle Drive.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.