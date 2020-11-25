One of the three main proposed projects for District 2 in the city of New Iberia’s proposed Master Plan includes several improvements to West End Park .
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the project has come with the support of State Rep. Marcus Bryant and members of the Iberia delegation, and some capital outlay funding could be used for improvements to one of the biggest parks in New Iberia.
The city had already begun with improvements to the park with a splash pad, and DeCourt said adding another phase to that project is a possibility. Walking trails, dog parks and continuing sidewalks are also a part of the conversation in improving the park.
Planned improvements to West End Park include:
1. Phase II improvements to the splash pad stationed in West End Park. The first phase of the splash pad was completed last year and additional improvements to the recreational item has been discussed.
2. Additional amenities that include a dog park and a perimeter loop walking trail. DeCourt said there has been an interest in installing outdoor exercise equipment at West End Park as part of the package as well.
3. Sidewalk continuation at Gilbert Drive. The project would be tied in with the pedestrian railroad crossing project and sidewalk extension to the St. Peter Street Library.
4. Tennis court improvements that would include the addition of a pickleball course which would be created by striping the tennis courts for dual-purpose.
This section is part of a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.