The last major proposed project for the city of New Iberia’s District 2 Master Plan involves fixing a problem local residents have shown concern about many times over.
A pedestrian bridge crossing that would connect the West End to the St. Peter Branch Library was introduced as part of the District 2 package, with Mayor Freddie DeCourt saying that he is looking for funding and trying to spread awareness about the project.
“The library is here and the community is here,” DeCourt said. “I started looking at solutions and haven’t really found one but we want one.”
The mayor said he started looking at the possibility of installing a pedestrian bridge for local residents to make the walk to the local library easier for community residents, and also avoids the danger of crossing the railroad tracks.
“We started looking at bridges, I’d rather build one out of treated wood that will last 30 years, it’s better on my conscience that someone hasn’t been run over,” DeCourt said.
DeCourt said the city is still looking at funding for the project, and is also trying to raise awareness of the issue to get more people involved.
The project involves:
1. Connecting a path from the MLKJr. Community Center to the St. Peter Library.
This is one in a series of proposed projects from Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s recently proposed Master Plan district projects that were recently unveiled.